Mildred C. Boruch
Naples - Mildred C. Boruch 88, of Naples, FL died Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Arbor Glen at Arbor Trace after a brief illness. Mildred was born May 6, 1931 in Newark, NJ a daughter of the late Nicholas and Sophie (Aftuck) Jacobs. A former resident of Branchburg, NJ, she had resided in Naples for the past 17 years,
She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael F. Boruch who died in 2010 and her brother, Leon Jacobs.
She is survived by her two sons, Stephen N. Boruch and his wife, Mary Lou of Margate, NJ and Joseph F. Boruch of Bernards Township, NJ and one daughter, Catherine M. Boruch of New York City, NY.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 (Today) at 1:00 PM at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home 28300 Tamiami Tr. So., Bonita Springs, FL. Inurnment will be in the Memorial Garden at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church next to her beloved husband.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 15, 2019