Mildred L. FreelandNaples, Florida - Mildred L. Freeland was born on May 7, 1923 in Greenfield, TN and left Naples, FL for her eternal home on July 24, 2020. Mildred and her husband, E. L. Freeland moved to Naples from Michigan in 1991 when he retired from full time preaching for several Churches of Christ. Mildred was a teacher, lecturer and supporter in their ministries for over fifty years.Mildred was the beloved wife of E.L.'s for seventy three years before his demise in April, 2019.Interment will be at the Christian Memorial Gardens in Rochester, MI.