Milford "Bud" Morgan
Naples - On Monday, July 15, 2019, Milford 'Bud' Morgan, loving father of 3, passed away at the age of 94.
A member of the Greatest Generation, Bud was born on October 9, 1924 in Detroit, Michigan. He enlisted in the Navy at age 18 and as a young officer fought in the Pacific theater of World War II on the USS Curtis where he survived a direct kamikaze attack. After World War II, Bud trained to become an accomplished golden gloves boxer. He graduated from Wayne State University and went on to fight in the Korean War. He married Diana Naylor in 1953 and together they raised three children Amy, David and Steven. After his tours of duty in the Navy, he travelled to many parts of the world working for IBM. This took him and his family from Detroit to Hawaii, Japan and Virginia. Bud saw the promise of Naples, Florida in the early 1960's, and bought land, which he developed into residential and commercial projects throughout the Naples area.
Bud had a passion for adventure and travel, which included racing sailboats and flying, for which he trained during his service in the Navy. His enthusiasm for travel brought him to every continent and most countries in the world. He also found time to give back to his community, including helping children and animals in need and volunteering for Naples Hospice/Avow. He was known for his wit and his kindness.
Bud is survived by Diana, his children Amy, David and Steven, daughter-in-law Theresa, stepdaughter Pamela Truxal, and many extended family members including Maynard and Carol Morgan of Yale, Michigan. A service will be held in Yale, Michigan on or around October 9, 2019. In memory of Bud, please send donations to The Avow Foundation, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane Naples, FL 34105 or at www.avowcares.org. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 20, 2019