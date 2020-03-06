Resources
Naples - Millard D. Bloom passed away on February 26,2020 at the age of 89. Formerly an attorney in Towson, Maryland, Millard moved to Marco Island in 1999. An avid painter and car enthusiast, Millard also served in the Coast Guard Auxiliary and was Board Member and President of The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island. He is survived by his beloved wife, Trudy Bloom (nee Rosenthal) ; daughter, Michelle (Todd) Suddleson, son, Neil (Densua) Bloom, grandchildren, Erin and Jessica Suddleson, Hannah and Ryan Bloom, and sister, Charlotte B. Weinberg, Millard was predeceased in death by his parents, Jack Bloom and Rose Bloom. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com. Contributions in Millard's memory may be sent to the American Kidney Foundation.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2020
