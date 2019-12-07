|
|
Miller Franklin Myers
Naples - Miller Franklin Myers, 90, passed away on December 4, 2019 in Naples, Florida at home with his wife, Janet, by his side as she has been for 68 years. Miller was born in Aberdeen, South Dakota to Virginia (Miller) and Burton Myers, living his early years in Redfield and Fargo before his family moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota High School, College and Law School after which he began his career in business. As chairman and chief executive officer, he was instrumental in the formation and expansion of International Dairy Queen. He was also an investor and advisor to numerous other companies. He loved the game of golf, with nine holes in one, and was a determined competitor, especially when it came to the last, deciding putt. Miller was an avid gardener and cultivated his friendships like his gardens. Miller and Jan loved their years on Lake Minnetonka. Miller is remembered for his indomitable spirit and dedication to his family. He made an impression on all who knew him. He will be sorrily missed. He is survived by his wife Janet (Rylander) Myers, daughters Leslie (Alain) Frecon, Claudia (Doug) Whiteley, and Georgianna (Wyatt) Decker, son Burton F. Myers II (Chip), sisters Mary McVay and Martha Head, as well as nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was adored by his grandchildren.
A special thank you to his doctor, nurses and caregivers for their loving care during his final days at home. A gathering for friends and family will be held at Wilderness Country Club in January, 2020. Memorials can be made to The First Tee of Naples/Collier or The Evans Scholars Foundation.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 7 to Dec. 15, 2019