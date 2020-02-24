|
Mitzi Adams
Naples - Mitzi Ailene Adams, 66, of Naples, FL, passed away on February 20, 2020 at Avow Hospice. Mitzi is preceded in death by her mother (Marjorie Turner) and her husband (Steven Adams). Mitzi is survived by her sister Barbara Gelinas (Spartanberg, SC), and her 3 children, Trevor Philpot (Austin, TX), Josh Philpot (Woodstock, GA) and Matt Philpot (Naples, FL), and 6 grandchildren, Hailey, Hannah, Jackson, Olivia, Kennedy and Ava. Mitzi spent 22 years as a dedicated Registered Nurse at Avow Hospice in Naples. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother to her family, and loved nothing more then spending time with her them. Everyone who knew Mitzi would agree that she was an amazing, caring and inspiring person who will be missed dearly by many. A service celebrating and remembering her life will be held on March 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Avow Hospice in their Ispiri Building, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105. A special thank you to Avow Hospice and the amazing staff for all they did to keep our mom comfortable. Thank you! Cremation has been entrusted to The Beachwood Cremation Society, 4444 Tamiami Trail N., Naples (239)261-1767.
