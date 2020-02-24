Services
Beachwood Society
4444 Tamiami Trl N.
Naples , FL 34103
(239) 261-1767
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Avow Hospice
1095 Whippoorwill Lane
Naples, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mitzi Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mitzi Adams


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mitzi Adams Obituary
Mitzi Adams

Naples - Mitzi Ailene Adams, 66, of Naples, FL, passed away on February 20, 2020 at Avow Hospice. Mitzi is preceded in death by her mother (Marjorie Turner) and her husband (Steven Adams). Mitzi is survived by her sister Barbara Gelinas (Spartanberg, SC), and her 3 children, Trevor Philpot (Austin, TX), Josh Philpot (Woodstock, GA) and Matt Philpot (Naples, FL), and 6 grandchildren, Hailey, Hannah, Jackson, Olivia, Kennedy and Ava. Mitzi spent 22 years as a dedicated Registered Nurse at Avow Hospice in Naples. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother to her family, and loved nothing more then spending time with her them. Everyone who knew Mitzi would agree that she was an amazing, caring and inspiring person who will be missed dearly by many. A service celebrating and remembering her life will be held on March 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Avow Hospice in their Ispiri Building, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105. A special thank you to Avow Hospice and the amazing staff for all they did to keep our mom comfortable. Thank you! Cremation has been entrusted to The Beachwood Cremation Society, 4444 Tamiami Trail N., Naples (239)261-1767.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mitzi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -