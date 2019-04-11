Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 - 111th Ave N
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
Mollie Kames
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Brookdale, North Naples, South Lobby
1710 SW Health Parkway
Naples, FL
Mollie Kames (Siegel) passed away peacefully with family and friends at her side, in Naples, Florida, on Tuesday. April 9, 2019.

Mollie was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. She raised her family in Yorktown Heights, NY. She graduated from Hunter College and Colombia School of Social Work at Columbia University.

Mollie has lived in Naples, Florida since 2012 and has loved her retirement in the Sunshine State. She enjoyed her many friends at Brookdale North Naples.

Mollie is survived by her three children, Lloyd Kames, Audrey Curtis Laucirica and Susan Edwards, and their spouses, her 6 loving grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. Mollie was pre-deceased by her husband of

forty-

four years, David Kames.

There will be a Memorial Celebration of Life at 1 P.M.

Friday, April 12, 2019 at Brookdale, North Naples, South Lobby, 1710 SW Health Parkway, Naples, Florida 34109.

Condolences may be left online at www.hodgesnaplesmg.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019
