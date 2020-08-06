1/1
Monica M. Baker
1938 - 2020
Monica M. Baker

Naples - NAPLES - Monica Marie (Ocepek) Baker of Naples, FL passed away on July 31, 2020. Monica was born in Barberton, OH on July 13, 1938 daughter of August and Verna (Budick) Ocepek. She graduated from Norton High School in Norton, OH. Monica and her late husband Dick, who passed away in January of this year, moved with their four sons from Ohio to Naples in 1971. Dick worked for his dad, Harold Baker, for a few years on local development projects and then joined the Lutgert Companies in 1973 where he worked for the next 40 years and ultimately rose to the position of president and vice chairman. Monica and Dick came from humble backgrounds but through hard work and perseverance were able to grow and prosper along with Collier County.

Monica was a licensed Florida Realtor and marketed high rise condos in Pelican Bay for several years.

She was very involved in civic activities including the Naples Junior Women's Club; Shelter for Abused Women and Children; the YMCA; and the Education Foundation of Collier County where she won the 2009 Glass Slipper Award for her tremendous support of education and the children of Collier County.

Monica was known for her generosity and concern for other people. She could always remember a person's name and was happy to engage in conversation. If you knew her you liked her.

Monica is survived by her four sons, Doug, Mike, Nick and Phil and grandchildren Julia, Richie and wife Meaghan, Michael and Gus. She is also survived by her brother August Ocepek and wife Dottie, niece Stephanie Ocepek and husband Chris Guisti, nephew Christopher Ocepek and numerous friends and extended family members in Florida, Ohio, Oklahoma and California.

An interment ceremony of her ashes will be held at Naples Memorial Gardens on Aug 16, 2020 at 3 PM.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Education Foundation of Collier County at Championsforlearning.org.

on line condolences at www.fullernaples.com






Published in Naples Daily News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Interment
03:00 PM
Naples Memorial Gardens
