Dr. Morton Donald Waimon
Dr. Morton Donald Waimon, 96, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020. He is survived by Debbie, his wife who was with him for 36 years, David (Rachel), his son, and two adoring grandchildren: Sophie and Asher. He joins his son Marc. Mort was raised in an orphanage in New York City. He served in the U.S. Army, Eighth Air Force in England during World War II and was the recipient of 6 battle stars. He received degrees from New York University (B.S., M.A., 1950) and Teachers College, Columbia University (ED.D., 1956). He was a tenured Professor of Education at Illinois State University for nearly 40 years. Mort was active in the Redbird and Pelican Bay communities. He was a "man of letters" and a captivating conversationalist. Mort adored Debbie and was a devoted family man. He had a lifelong passion for working out, music and the "Three Bs" (beaching, biking and books).
Published in Naples Daily News from May 14 to May 15, 2020