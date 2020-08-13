Myron R. Johnson



Naples - Myron R. Johnson, 82, formerly of White Bear Lake, MN passed July 28th to his eternal home in heaven. He was born in Fergus Falls, MN to Ralph and Evelyn Johnson. Myron was very involved in his community from a very young age. At First English Lutheran Church he sang in the choir and was president of the Luther League. He was very proud of his four years as student manager for various sports teams at his high school.



Myron attended Concordia College (Moorhead, MN) studying psychology and sociology and later studied for a master's degree at the University of Minnesota. While at Concordia College he met his loving wife of 59 years, Norma.



He started his 40-year career with the Minnesota Department of Corrections as a probation and parole officer and a supervisor until he retired in 2000. In his successful career of helping others he was awarded Probation Officer of the Year in 1987. His philosophy in life was God first, family second, others and himself last. He embraced this philosophy closely in his personal life and in his career.



Throughout his life Myron had to overcome physical health challenges including polio and cancer. He moved forward in faith and positivity to serve others despite his disabilities. He spent several years volunteering at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi, MN as a driver, a member of security, and a welcoming receptionist. During this time he received the Andrew Award from the Men's Ministry.



In retirement, Myron began volunteering at several locations including the Naples Chamber of Commerce, the Naples Depot Museum, and as a case worker as St. Matthew's House. He was recipient of the Volunteer of the Year Award for all of his service at the Naples Chamber of Commerce. Myron was also known for his years as president and secretary of the Everglades Association. He was secretary of the Village Green Association in Naples, where he was often referred to as the "Mayor". Myron was very involved in the Naples community and was recognized for his service in an article in the local magazine, "Old Naples Living." Myron was a very active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Naples. He was a Stephen Minister, choir member, served on a committee to develop the new mission church at Emmanuel Park Community, initiated a security program, and assisted with other daily tasks.



He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and community. He is survived by his loving wife, Norma, his two sons, Tyler (Gretchen) and Brent, his adoring grandchildren Nicole (Mike), Morgan, Derek, and Garrett who knew him as "Papa." Also missing Myron are his two sisters, Ann Arnold of Beaverton, OR, and Jean Johnson of Nashville, TN, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents. A celebration of life will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Naples on September 19th, 2020 at 10:00am. All are welcome to attend in their cars and may take part through radio frequency FM 99.7. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Emmanuel Lutheran Church 777 Mooring Line Drive, Naples FL 34102. Bergen Funeral Service Inc. (239) 774-9102.









