Nancy Ann Egan
Palm City - Nancy A. Egan (nee Heffernan) died peacefully on June 10, 2020 in Stuart, FL at the age of 90. She was a loving and devoted wife to James J. Egan to whom she was married for 53 years and who passed away in 2003.
Nancy was born in the Valley area of Syracuse, NY and graduated from Onondaga Valley Academy in 1947. She was a long-time resident of Syracuse where she and her husband raised their family and lived for 65 years. While there, she was an active member of the Ladies Nine Hole Association at the Calvary Club in Manlius, NY.
She and her husband moved to Naples, FL and became Florida residents in 1994. There she was again actively involved in ladies golf at the Countryside Golf and Country Club including being the chairperson of the Ladies Golf Association. Nancy moved with her husband to Jensen Beach, FL in 2002 and eventually to Palm City, FL where she lived since 2003.
She is survived by her daughter Carol Heveron (Tom) of Palm City, FL, son Thomas (Barbara) of Long Island, NY, son Michael (Tracy) of Naperville, IL, a brother John Heffernan (Laureen) of Tempe, AZ, 8 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister, Joan Cantwell.
A service will be held at Forest Hills funeral home in Palm City, FL on Wednesday June 24. There will be a visiting hour at 10:00a.m. and a brief service at 11:00a.m. The service will be live-streamed through Zoom using a code that will be posted to Carol Heveron's Facebook page on June 20. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.