Nancy Ann Kamyck
Naples - Kamyck, Nancy Ann (Jacobson), longtime resident on the Isles of Capri in Naples, Florida, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents, Edwin E. and Mary A. (Galanaitis) Jacobson and son-in-law, Edmund F. Tirone, and is survived by her daughters, Christine M. (Kamyck) Duda and Donna M. (Kamyck) Tirone, and her partner of several years, Kenneth M. Quinn, all living in Naples, FL.
Nancy was born and raised in Worcester, MA before moving to Connecticut where she co-owned a card/gift/flower shop in South Windsor, CT and then later moving to Cape Cod, MA where she co-owned video stores in South Yarmouth, Dennis and Dennisport, MA. She moved to Naples in the late 90's and worked at various companies doing accounting work over the years. She enjoyed studying Egyptian history and spiritualism, painting and hypnosis. She was an animal lover, especially cats. Working with the group "For The Love Of Cats" to trap, neuter and return (TNR), she brought the feral cat problem on the Isles of Capri under control. Her daughters ask that in lieu of flowers and cards, a donation be made in her name to For The Love Of Cats, Inc., P.O. Box 1777, Marco Island, FL 34146 or online at www.fortheloveofcatsfl.com
.