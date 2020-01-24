Resources
Nancy Blurton 91, dearly loved wife of Clarence "Dyke", passed away peacefully in her home. She was a loving mother of a daughter and son. Doting grandmother of a granddaughter and grandson. She graduated with a MED from Kent State University and taught elementary education for many years. She was a very active woman and enjoyed golf, tennis and fishing. Nancy was an avid bridge player and achieved the level of bronze life master. Her family wishes a private celebration of her life. Memorials may be sent to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples FL 34105.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
