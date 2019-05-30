|
Nancy D. McKenzie
Bonita Springs, FL
On May 26, Nancy McKenzie passed away peacefully under hospice care at Inspired Living in Bonita Springs. Nancy was born in 1945 in Indianapolis, Indiana. She spent her very early childhood in northern California, before moving to Wheeling, West Virginia when her father was promoted. While in Wheeling, she met her husband Rod who had been transferred to that area.
She dutifully moved to different cities as he received promotions, ending up in the Chicago area in 1980. They maintained a home there until just recently. In 1990, they became Bonita Bay residents. Nancy was very active in all sports there as well as a number of other activities. She was very instrumental in successfully raising their two children.
She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Rod, one son, Chris McKenzie, and his wife, Christy and their two children, Abi and Ryan, and one daughter, Tricia Leroy, her husband, Sebastien and their daughter, Chloe. She was the youngest of three sisters, all of whom remained close throughout the years in spite of some significant travel requirements. Her oldest sister Sally died from Alzheimer's disease several years ago. Her other sister Priscilla Pfanstiel and her husband, Jim reside in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area.
She was a very special kind and gentle person and will be missed by her many friends.
Private services were held by the family.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 30, 2019