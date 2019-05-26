Resources
Dr. Nancy H. Dawber, of Naples, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Dr. Thomas R. and Eleanor. (Ronimus) Dawber of Naples and Wellesley, Massachusetts.

She was a graduate of Wellesley High School and completed her undergraduate work at Vassar College. Before taking up the study of medicine, she was a research assistant at Thorndike Laboratories of Harvard Medical School. She received her medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine.

Nancy did her internship at the University of California Hospital in San Francisco. She then moved to Bellair Beach, Florida where she partnered to form Clearwater Pediatrics.

She was outgoing, fun-loving and adventurous . Her travels took her on safari in Africa, sailing around the Greek isles and backpacking throughout Europe, at times stopping in Knutsford, England to reconnect with relatives.

Nancy was a multifaceted artist. Her many interests included photography, quilting, jewelry making, stained glass work, music and gardening. She treasured times spent with family and friends and took pleasure in hosting luncheons and dinners. Perhaps her greatest joy of all came from her beloved Boston Terriers, of which she had many.

Nancy was predeceased by her brother John. She is

survived by two nieces from Massachusetts: Nicole Maccini, her husband Jon and their son Justin, of Natick; and Tatiana Ressler and her husband Eric, of Medway.

Funeral services will be private. Expressions of sympathy can be made to The American Wildlife Institute, 900 Pennsylvania Ave., SE Washington, DC 20003.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 26, 2019
