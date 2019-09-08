|
Nancy Harhen
Naples - After a long and difficult battle with Alzheimer's disease, Nancy Harhen passed away peacefully at age 77 on July 10, 2019 at Vitas Hospice Healthcare in Naples, Florida.
She married George Harhen on July 30, 1974 In Chicago Illinois. A graduate of West Lafayette High in Lafayette, Indiana, she studied at Purdue University and graduated from Northern Illinois University in 1970 with B.S. Degree from the College of Business Accountancy. After earning a Master's Degree, she worked as a CPA, first for Baxter International and then for Harhen & Harhen.
She loved animals, in particular, her cats. An avid swimmer, cyclist and runner, she traveled around the world as a World Triathlete. Later in life, she enjoyed spending time with her cats, shopping, going to yoga class with friends, walking and working out at the gym. She was also active in the Catholic Church and various charitable endeavors.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband George Harhen, her father William Forbes, her mother Eileen Hurley Forbes, her daughter, Karin Schwegel, her stepdaughter Karen Harhen and her step-grandson Zachery Landon.
Nancy is survived by her son Steven (April) Schwegel, and step-children John (Cindy) Harhen, Gayle (David) Swanson, Lindy (Bill) Littel, George M. Harhen, eleven step grandchildren and nine step great grandchildren; sister Kathy Rebibo and half-sister Debbie (Anthony) Visalli; nieces and nephews Morgan, Sarah, Terri and Michael.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the or the ASPCA.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to staff at Brookdale Senior Living and Vitas Hospice Healthcare.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 14th, 2019 at 10:00 am at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave N, Naples, FL 34108.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019