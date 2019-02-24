|
Nancy Jane Miller
Naples, FL and Rockford, IL
Nancy Jane Miller, of Naples, FL and Rockford, IL died peacefully on February 14, 2019. She was born to Bengt and Virginia Sjostrom on May 28, 1931. Nancy graduated from East High School ('48) and DePauw
University ('52). Nancy worked briefly at the Saint Anthony Cancer Office.
She volunteered at Meals on Wheels,
Illinois Children's Home and Aid, YWCA and others. Nancy was a member of the Rockford Women's Club, Forest Hills CC and The Club of
Pelican Bay. Her interests included art, fashion, reading, and spending time with her beloved sister. She enjoyed playing Bridge and was an avid golfer who notably hit a hole in one on her 50th birthday. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her family; her loving husband Gale, children Kent and Karla, and three grandchildren Alex, Anna and Henry. The family would like to give a special thanks to Paula Rasanen and her family for all their love and care.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 64 years Gale R. Miller, two children Kent and Karla (Lewis Schwartz), and three grandchildren Alex, Anna and Henry; sister-in-law Ina Miller and brother-in-law Eugene Swanson.
A private celebration of life will be held at a future date. Donations in her name may be made to Northern Illinois
Hospice Foundation, 4215 Newburg Road, Rockford, IL 61108 or Naples United Church of Christ, 5200 Clayton Road, Naples, FL 34103. To share a memory or send an online
condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019