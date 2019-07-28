|
|
Nancy Jane (Valchant) Panozzo
Bonita Springs - Nancy Panozzo passed away Monday July 22 at Joanne's House (Hope Hospice) in Bonita Springs following a lengthy illness. Nancy was born January 14, 1942 in Chicago to Erma Reichel Valchant and James J. Valchant. She leaves behind her husband of 53 years, James Panozzo, of the home, three sons, Jim (Sheila) Panozzo of Orland IL, Kerry (Lisa) Panozzo of Sarasota FL, Jon Panozzo of Chicago, and six grandchildren Tanner, Cara Bernhard, Enzo, Oscar, Alexander and Jake.
Nancy attended Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, where she was a lifelong member of Chi Omega sorority. She graduated with a degree in Business Education and taught in Eisenhower High School in Blue Island IL before going into the floral business. Nancy and Jack moved to Bonita Bay in Bonita Springs in 2001.
Nancy will be remembered as a woman totally devoted to her family whose love and support of them was unconditional. Her family meant everything to her. She also leaves behind many loving friends, especially those who shared her second greatest love - playing Bridge at the Bonita Bay Club. She and Jack were active members of St. Leo's Catholic Church in Bonita Springs. Nancy was a beautiful, vibrant and joyous woman who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Services will be held on August 10 at St. Leo's with a Visitation at 9:00AM followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:00AM.
A Mass will also be held on August 17, at 10:45AM in St. Michael's Church, Orland Park, Illinois.
The family suggests donations to Joanne's House at Hope Hospice 27200 Imperial Parkway, Bonita Springs FL 34135.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 28, 2019