Nancy Jean Langeloh
Naples, FL
Age 82, from Detroit, MI, passed away on April 16, 2019 in Naples, FL. Beloved wife of
Robert (Bob) Langeloh of 52 years.
She is survived by sons John (Kristin) Langeloh and Jim (Tina) Langeloh. Proud grandmother of Braden Langeloh (17), Ava Langeloh (15), and Audrey Langeloh (13). Dearest sister of Diann (Ramon) Saldana and nieces, Kimberly Wujek, Sherl (Paul) Rolewicz, and Heidi (Keith) Langeloh Polster and nephew, Brooks (Paula) Langeloh.
She is preceded in death by her late parents Martin and Irene Schindler and sister Donna Mae.
Born February 14 (Valentine's Day) 1937, Nancy went to Denby High School in Detroit, MI and worked at General Motors Tech Center as a Secretary. Her family resided in Sterling Heights, MI for over 45 years and moved to Florida since 2017 residing in Naples, FL.
She will be remembered as a wonderful Friend, Grandmother, Mother and Wife.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life on April 26, 2019 from 4pm – 7pm at The Carlisle Naples located at 6945 Carlisle Court, Naples, FL.
The family wishes to thank Avow Hospice and all of her caregivers in the past.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019