Nancy Jones
Naples - Nancy Catherine Shaffer Brown Jones of Naples Florida passed away peacefully on March 22, 2020 at the age of 84.
Nancy was born in Rockingham County, VA, on January 24, 1936, the daughter of the late Charles and Emma (Morris) Shaffer. She was adopted, after her parents passed away, by her loving aunt Rachel (Morris) and uncle Donald Jones. They lived in Norristown, PA, and summered in Avalon NJ, where she enjoyed a very happy childhood with her two sisters, Donna and Jackie.
She graduated from Norristown High School and attended the Pennsylvania Hospital School of Nursing. She graduated as an RN with the highest of honors.
Nancy married Dr. Thomas S. Brown of Chestnut Hill, PA, in 1957. They moved to Lyme, NH, where her husband worked for Dr. Bill Putnam, and then to Lebanon, NH, where she helped to set up a medical practice together with her husband and brother-in-law Dr. Henry P. Brown III.
Nancy's happiest times were spent raising her three children. Her kitchen door was always open to neighborhood kids, her children's high school and college friends, who came to play pool, have a heartfelt talk or enjoy a home cooked meal. She was affectionately known by all as "Mrs. B."
She enjoyed time with family on Clapboard Island, Casco Bay in Maine every August; swimming, sailing, playing cards, and doing puzzles until late into the night with relatives, young and old. One nephew remarked recently that "she was the most glamorous young thing to hit the island in many years."
Nancy loved time with dear Upper Valley friends Lee McAenrney, Jane Ross, Anne Grobe, Emily Quimby and Jack O'Leary.
She was an active community member, volunteering tirelessly for the Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital, Planned Parenthood, The League of Woman Voters, the Lebanon Outing Club, and for the creation of the Carl Witherell Recreation Center. She was a member of Saint Thomas Episcopal Church in Hanover where she taught Sunday school.
Nancy loved to travel and to meet people from all over the globe. She could comfortably strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere. Her favorite destination was Ireland, where her best friend Gloria Nugent, formerly of Lebanon, lives. The Irish loved it when she arrived in the 1970's with a suitcase of birth control!
After her children were raised Nancy began the next chapter of her life. She spent time with friends and family, lovingly welcoming new grandchildren into the world. Warmer weather drew her to Barbados where her Bajan friends Margaret, Susan and Cecilia Morris taught her all about cooking Bajan food and their Anglican Church.
Nancy ultimately settled in Naples, FL, where she started a consignment business. She loved to meet up with friends at the world famous Clock restaurant for laughs and ice cream cake, fish from the Naples Pier, and ride bicycles through the neighborhoods at night. Nancy devoured the New York Times and was always ready to discuss current topics. She so looked forward to visits from family members and loved to share trips to the beach at sunset, tropical gardens, and time outside.
Nancy is survived by her children Elizabeth Cantlin (Terry Cantlin) of Randolph Center, VT, Susan Black (William Black) of Block Island, RI and Astoria, OR and Thomas S. Brown, Jr. (Kathie Gross) of Santa Rosa, CA; grandchildren Mora Cantlin (Marcus Welker), Eric Cantlin (Haley Cantlin), Henry Black (Judy Su), Justin Brown (Jennifer Peterson), Corlies Black (Nate Lopez) and Alyssa Brown (Tanner Hetzel); great grandchildren Caroline Cantlin and Flynn Welker; sisters Jacqueline Lare and Donna Hall (Homer Hall) and many nieces and nephews.
Nancy's family would like to thank all of the doctors, RN's, aids, and friends who made her last years as comfortable as possible. Special thanks to Vitos Hospice nurse Barb, and to Glen, the donut man!
A private service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's name to your local Planned Parenthood office or woman's health clinic. Please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/naples-fl/nancy-jones-9094259 to send remembrance's to the family.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020