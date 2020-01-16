|
|
Nancy Laura Collins
Naples, FL - Nancy Laura Collins, 68, of Naples, FL passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020. She was born in Germany and moved to Fork Union, VA shortly after. Nancy attended Fluvanna County High School in VA and continued her studies at Piedmont Community College. She moved to Florida to be closer to her father in 1978.
Nancy was an avid gardener. She truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; traveling, spending time with friends and family and spoiling her grandchildren. Nancy had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way leaving every person she encountered feeling like they had made a friend for life.
She is survived by her mother, Jessie Harland Davis; sister, Teri Warren; three children, Tammy Tignor, Timothy Mitchell and Eva Greenling; five step children, Colleen, Dan, Noreen, Geri and Brian; fifteen grandchildren, Colin, Cassidy, Damon, Dominic, Lucas, Madison, Nicholas, Jake, Tiffany, Daniel Jr., Michael, Jason, Kelly, Brittany and Alex and many other loving cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Lt. Col. Arthur Hopper Collins Jr. and sister, Wendy Collins.
Family, friends and others whose lives Nancy touched are invited to the Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Rd., Naples, at 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020. We will be gathering at Alice Sweetwaters directly after to reminisce and celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to She Will Fight, P.O. Box 211, Naples, FL 34119. For online condolences, please visit fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020