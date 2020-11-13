Nancy Phillips Williams
Naples, Florida - Nancy Phillips Williams passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020.
Nancy was born on December 2, 1936, in Reedsburg, Wisconsin, but grew up in Madison. She was the daughter of Leora Gollmar Phillips and Marden Phillips. Her mother was a former Dean of Women at Carroll College; her father was in the lumber business. Her maternal grandfather, Benjamin Gollmar, was an owner of the Gollmar Brothers Circus, which toured in the Midwest from 1891 to 1916, first by wagons and later by railcars.
Nancy attended West High School in Madison and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree emphasizing child development. Nancy was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. After graduation, she taught kindergarten in Marshfield, Wisconsin.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Joe Steve Williams, son Michael Williams of San Juan County, New Mexico, daughter Laura Gallagher and husband Mark of Rockford, Illinois, granddaughters Erika Baum, Abby Zona, and Ava Gallagher. Nieces Nancy Ann Philips, Dianne Phillips-Burnette, Leslee Shugard, and nephew Scott Phillips.
She was preceded by the death of her parents, brother Frank Phillips and his wife, Audrey.
One of Nancy's fondest memories was the Pot Luck formed by a group of girls in grade school who have remained friends ever since.
She encouraged family members to pursue higher education, but equally important was to pursue one's passions for a happy and contented life.
Nancy was a wonderful and loving wife and mother who found humor in many aspects of daily life. She was able to laugh at herself and had such an infectious laugh that it sometimes brought tears to her eyes. She loved to play April Fool pranks on our children when they were young, which our son later laughingly described as the day of horror.
She was also an excellent and adventurous cook of dishes from many countries, but when dad was traveling, it could be tuna casserole with potato chips.
Nancy was a volunteer for many years at the Lake Trafford Elementary school in Immokalee, Florida, where she read books to the children and donated them to their library. Nancy was a member of the Naples Woman's Club and active earlier in the AAUW and previously was the President of the Fairborn, Ohio AAUW chapter. Nancy was a member of the Moorings Presbyterian Church in Naples and served as a Deacon.
The family will receive friends at a Memorial Service for Nancy at the Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Rd., Naples, Florida 34109 at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
The family wishes to thank the Oakton staff at The Arlington, and particularly nurse Marcia Cole, for their compassioned care.
In place of flowers, Nancy and her family would prefer a donation of a children's book to an elementary school or an act of kindness for a child in need.
.