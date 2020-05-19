|
Nancy Pignatano
Naples - On Thursday May 14, 2020 Nancy Pignatano, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at age 86. Nancy was born on March 12, 1934 in Brooklyn NY to Frank and Marie Romandino.
She was a selfless, loving and generous woman who consistently placed the needs of everyone she loved before her own.
Nancy is survived by her husband Joe of 66 years, their two sons, Neil and Frank, grandchildren, Joseph and Alexis, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be held on Friday, May 22nd from 4-7PM at Hodges Funeral Home, 525 111th Ave N. Naples, FL 34108. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint John the Evangelist, 625 111th Ave N. Naples, FL 34108 on Saturday, May 23rd at 12:00 p.m.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 19 to May 20, 2020