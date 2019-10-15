|
Nancy Strome Benoit
Naples - Nancy Strome Benoit 89, of Naples, FL died Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Bentley Village Health Care Center. Nancy was born January 29, 1930 in Worcester, MA a daughter of the late Charles Bowman and Anne (Geddes) Strome. She had been a resident of Naples for the past 14 years coming from Bloomfield Hills, MI.
Nancy graduated in 1947 from Tunkhannock High School in Tunkhannock, PA. She was the captain of her basketball team, the head majorette and queen of the prom. Nancy then attended and graduated from Syracuse University with her Bachelor of Arts degree. She was a member of Theta Phi Alpha Sorority.
Nancy spent 20 years as a school teacher (mainly 3rd grade) in the Birmingham School District in Birmingham, MI. She was a member of the Stoneycroft Golf Club, The Village Women's Club and the Daughters of the American Revolution all in Bloomfield Hills, MI.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Budrow Howe in 1982 and her second husband, Robert Benoit in 2006.
She is survived by two daughters, Robin H. Lunsford and her husband, Jeffrey of New Orleans, LA and Mary Howe of Honor, MI; one son, John Clemens Howe and his wife, Rachel of Louisville, KY; her brother, Charles Bowman Strome, Jr. of Naples, FL; 8 loving grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Palmetto Room of the East Clubhouse at Vi at Bentley Village 701 Retreat Dr., Naples, FL. Additional services and burial will be held at the Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock, PA.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions in memory of Nancy be made to the Golden Paws Assistant Dogs 3173 Horseshoe Dr. So., Naples, FL 34104.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019