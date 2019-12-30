|
Nancy With Merrill
Nancy With Merrill, age 85, passed away peacefully Saturday December 28, 2019 surrounded by her children. Nancy, born May 26, 1934 in Zanesville Ohio to parents Helen Hanna and Thorph Edwin With. Grew up in Canton, Ohio graduating from Lehman High School. Nancy attended and graduated from Ohio Wesleyan. Nancy spent her early years as elementary school teacher and actively involved with The Young Republicans. Nancy met her future husband, George F Merrill on a blind date to the Ohio State/Michigan football game. Nancy wed George in July 1962. Living in North Canton raising their two beautiful children Linda and George. Nancy and George thoroughly enjoyed their vacation home in the Adirondack mountains of Northern New York. Eventually retiring to sunny south Florida as residents of Worthington Country Club in Bonita Springs. Nancy enjoyed traveling, golfing, bridge with the ladies at Oakwood Country Club. Most importantly Nancy enjoyed spending valuable time with her six grandchildren. As Grandmothers go, Nancy created and shared many great and memorable lasting impressions for the grandchildren and will be sadly missed.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, older sister, Helen (Mike)Huber, younger brother Richard With and family...husband of 51 years, George...Nancy is survived by daughter and son in law Linda and Mike Casey and their children Emily, Ryan and Sean, son and daughter in law George and Dee Merrill and their children Cooper, Grant and Grace.
Our family would like to thank all of her dear friends for their lifelong friendships and genuine caring for our mother. Saturday evening the world lost one of its greatest moms and grandmothers. Nancy will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all that were fortunate enough to have had her in their lives... Friends may call Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home in Canton, Ohio followed by a service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bryan George officiating. Private burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park in Akron. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Church of the Lakes or Christ Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019