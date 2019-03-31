Services
Neal Chambers
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Neal Leroy Chambers, 80, of Naples, Florida died peacefully Sunday, March 24, 2019.

He was born August 9, 1938 in

Ridgeland, South Carolina and was the son of Leroy and Christine

Chambers. He was raised in Naranja and

Homestead, Florida. He was passionate about boating and fishing. The

family had homes on Plantation Key and enjoyed their free time there. He joined the Air Force after school and was stationed in

Louisiana for two years. He was a tomato farmer in Homestead with his Dad. He also owned two marinas in South Miami and enjoyed powerboat racing. In 1972 he and new bride, Susan moved to the Florida West Coast. He farmed tomatoes in Immokalee with his Dad through Tomato Man Packing House for over twenty years. They moved to Marco Island and he enjoyed living on the water. After he retired they moved into Naples.

He is survived by his wife Susan, son Kenneth (Tammy) Chambers, grandson Carson Chambers and granddaughter Chelsey Chambers of Naples; daughter Brannon (Perry) Brister of Lehigh Acres; and son Neal Glen Chambers of Tampa, FL. Sister Cheryl (Clyde) Struble of Tampa, FL and their children and grandchildren. Sister Sandi (Dick) Fruchey of Ft. Myers, FL and their children and grandchildren.

Brother-in-law Frank (Maureen) Randolph of Oviedo, FL their children and grandchildren.

"My journey is completed now. The tide is drifting in.

My vessel moves on gentle waves. Eternity begins."

Funeral to be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Hodges

Funeral Home, 525 - 111th Avenue North, Naples, FL 34108. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m., followed by the service at 11:00 and burial at Naples Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to Vitas Community Connection, 4980 Tamiami Trail, North, Suite 102, Naples, FL 34102 in honor of Neal. Online condolences may be left at www.hodgesnaplesmg.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 7, 2019
