Neil Edward McGraw
McGraw, Neil Edward, of Minneapolis, MN and Naples, FL, passed in peace on October 6, 2020, at the age of 95.
Neil, son of Anna Marie (née Cronin) and Benjamin Daniel McGraw, was born January 18, 1925 in Minneapolis. He married Joanne Gill on September 30, 1950. Neil is preceded in death by his wife, Joanne; son, Patrick Casey; brothers, Benjamin, John, and Gerald; sisters, Juliette, Patricia, and Helen. He is survived by 5 children, Kathleen, Michael, Brian, Daniel, and Bridget (Christine Brandes); 5 grandchildren, Margaret (Daniel) Moore, 1LT Joseph (fiancée Kendra Butkowski), Colleen, Mary Clare, and Pablo Samoilys. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Neil McGraw, the former owner of Gill Brothers Funeral Home, was a veteran of World War II, an active alumnus of the University of Minnesota, and was a past Grand Knight of the Marion Council Knights of Columbus. He served on a number of boards in the community, including the Board of Directors of the American State Bank in Bloomington and the Archdiocesan Cemetery Board. He was a former chairman of the board at St. Mary's Hospital and an active member of Decathlon Athletic Club, past president of the Bloomington Chamber of Commerce, and organized as well as endowed a scholarship fund at Normandale Community College. He was an avid outdoor sportsman.
Mass of Christian Burial Monday, October 12, 2020, 10: 30 a.m. at the Church of Our Lady of Grace, 5071 Eden Avenue. (live stream link: www.olgparish.org/mass/neil-mcgraw
) Interment at Lakewood Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, October 11, 2020, 2:00- 6:00 p.m. at Gill Brothers Funeral Home, 5801 Lyndale Avenue South. If so desired, memorials may be directed to donor's choice. www.GILLBROTHERS.com
