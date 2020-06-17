Neil JohnsonSavannah - Neil Waldo Johnson, 97, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020. Neil was born in New York City December 3, 1922 to Neil Waldo and Lillian Larsen Johnson. He grew up in Mount Vernon, NY. At A.B. Davis High School he met Adele Frances Jones who he married in 1943. Neil was proud of his service during WWll as a B17 navigator. ln recent years, he enjoyed visits to the Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum and reconnecting with several of his fellow crew members. He had a successful sales career ultimately retiring from lnternational Paper. ln addition to Adele, Neil was predeceased by brother Harvey and sister-in-law Adelaide, brother Bob, sister Waldine and brother-in-law Pete Peckham.He is survived by his son, Neil Johnson (Beth) of Savannah, daughter Judith Johnson of Atlanta, granddaughter Adair Johnson (Andrew Maxwell) of Los Angeles, sister-in-law Martha Johnson and several nieces and nephews.Neil and Adele moved south to Charlotte in 1954, further south to Atlanta, and really south to Naples, FL in 1985. He enjoyed playing golf and dancing to the sounds of the "Big Bands". He had fond memories of his 50th Wedding Anniversary dinner party in Atlanta, the Johnson Family Reunion held in Lake George, NY, and Adair and Andrew's wedding. For the past 12 years, Neil was close to family living at Summer Breeze on Wilmington lsland. The family wishes to thank the Summer Breeze staff for their tireless efforts as thoughtful caregivers and to Roxanne Spencer of CHC Hospice for her support over the past several weeks. There are no services planned at this time.Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel, Savannah, GA is in charge of arrangements.