Neil Talbert Haslett
Neil Talbert Haslett

Neil Talbert Haslett, our sweet and loving father, passed away on November 1, 2020, at his home in Naples, Florida. He was 94 years old.

Neil was born in Alexandria, Virginia in 1926, to John and Elizabeth Haslett. At age 17 he joined the Navy to serve in World War Two. After that, he attended and was graduated from Princeton University. He also did some post-graduate work at University of Michigan Law School. While at University of Michigan, he met Jane. They fell in love and married in 1950.

Neil was passionate about his interests. All of his life, he loved classical music and he became quite the opera aficionado, with a huge collection of opera recordings. Also, he and Jane were into collecting antiques, including hand-carved duck decoys and Oriental rugs. He always was interested in fitness, and when he became older, became involved in a daily fitness routine at the Wellness Center at NCH downtown. There, he made many friends, because he truly enjoyed the company of others.

Neil was preceded in death by his wife, Jane. He is survived by his son John and his daughter Susanna as well as his sisters, Susanna and Joan, and his grandchildren Edward, Cintamani, Neil and Sam and his great-grandchildren Lauren and Cormac.

Neil was so loved by everyone. He had a sweet nature, was kind and funny, a good friend and a great father.






Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
