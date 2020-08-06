Nelson Aaron Fahrenthold



Naples - Nelson Aaron Fahrenthold of Naples, Florida passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020.



Nelson was born in Naples, Florida on June 14, 1984 to Kimberly and Nelson Fahrenthold. He spent his childhood in Ingram, Texas, but always returned to Florida to visit every chance he could. Naples always felt like "home" to him. After graduating from Ingram Tom Moore High School in Texas, Nelson moved to Naples for a few years, spending most of his time within an arms reach of a rod & reel. After the short stay he returned to Texas to work for Billy Hardy, where he was able to master the skill of carpentry. It wasn't long, though, before that need to get "home" brought Nelson back to Florida for good.



Nelson remained close with his Grandpa Bem (Storter) in Naples for all of his life. There is nobody he admired more. Together they shared a passion for fishing, and building things, and they spent the last few years of Nelson's life doing just that. In the months leading up to Nelson's passing they were able to finish a tiny house for his mother, something that she will cherish forever, and a home that became the embodiment of his heart, craftsmanship, and love for her.



Nelson will always be remembered as a humble, meticulous, and kind soul. He loved his dog Kain, his Nike Air Max's, and Lil Wayne.



Nelson is survived by his mother (Kimberly Fahrenthold); father (Nelson Owen Fahrenthold); sister (Michelle Fahrenthold) and niece (Kailey); brother (Clint Fahrenthold); grandpa (George "Bem" Storter); and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



"If you're ever looking for me, wild and free is where I'll be"



A Celebration of life will be held August 15th, 2020 @ 790 7th St. SW Naples Florida 4pm - 7pm.









