Nelson S. Glueck
On Monday, December 23, Nelson S. Glueck, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 88. Nelson was born on July 23, 1931 in Cleveland, OH to Frank and Bernice (Weiss) Glueck. He received a degree in chemical engineering from Case Institute of Technology in 1953 and held various managerial positions at three firms in northeast Ohio for 44 years. On May 30 1954, he married Geraldine Goldberg. They raised one son, Mark, and two daughters, Sharon and Terri. He took extreme pride in his seven grandchildren. Nelson and Geraldine moved to Bonita Springs in 1997.
He was known for his quick wit and his kind and compassionate spirit. Nelson actively pursued a variety of interests and hobbies, many of which involved service to his community and in particular the youth of Southwest Florida. Nelson advocated for children in the legal system. He officiated in the juvenile arbitration process and was a guardian ad litem for Voices For Kids.
Donations in his name can be made to Voices For Kids on-line at www.voicesforkids.org or by calling 239-533-1435.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019