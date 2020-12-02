Nicholas C. Rendziperis, M.D., F.A.C.S.Naples - Nicholas Chris Rendziperis of Naples, Florida, passed away on November 29, 2020.He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Patricia; his son, Christopher of Naples, Florida and daughter Nicole (Richard) Galliford of Naples, Florida; adoring granddaughter, Stephanie along with nieces, nephews, cousins and first cousins once removed. Nicholas was predeceased by his parents, Chris and Sophia Rendziperis, sister Regina Verros and brothers John Rendziperis and Dr. Arthur Rendziperis.Born in Pontiac, Michigan, Nicholas graduated in 1948 from Pontiac High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree at University of Michigan in 1952, Master of Science Degree at University of Michigan in 1953 followed by graduating from the University of Michigan Medical School in 1957 Specializing in General Surgery and Trauma. After completing his General Surgery Residency at Pontiac General Hospital in 1958, he was commissioned by the U.S. Army Medical Corps and served as Captain General Surgeon in Okinawa, Japan during the Vietnam War.After returning to the United States, Nicholas married his wife, Patricia, in 1965 and established his General Surgery Trauma Practice in Rochester, Michigan. He served as Chief of Surgery at Crittenton Hospital in Rochester, Michigan, Chief of Medical Staff at Wheelock Memorial Hospital and was instrumental in developing a Pilot Program that chartered the American Society of Emergency Physicians.He was a Diplomate of the American Board of Surgery, Member of the Fellow American College of Surgeons, Member of the American College of Emergency Physicians, Member of the American Society of General Surgeons and University of Michigan Medical School Emeritus Alumnus.After retirement in 1997, Dr. Rendziperis and his family moved to Naples, Florida, helped fund the construction of St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church and was an avid golfer at the Moorings Country Club.Visitation will take place at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church located at 7100 Airport Pulling Road Naples, Florida 34109 on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. followed by the Orthodox Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m.Burial will take place at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens 525 111th Avenue North Naples, Florida 34108.