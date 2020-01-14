|
|
Nicholas W. Koch
Naples - Nicholas W. Koch, 67, of Naples, FL went to be with Jesus on January 4th, 2020. "Nick" Koch, son of Robert and Edna Koch, was from Fort Thomas, KY, moved to Naples in 1958 and spent most of his life in Naples. He is survived by his brother, Robert C. Koch Jr., his nephew Robert C. Koch III, his niece Kathryn Walker, and his great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Aunts Bonnie and Margie, and many cousins.
Nick, a 1970 NHS graduate, had many talents and interests and will be remembered by friends and family as an animal-lover, outdoorsman, hunter, fisherman, musician, craftsman, and conversationalist. Nick was a licensed boat Captain, Dive-master, and owner of the former Under Seas Dive Academy. He will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Nick's Life will be held at New Hope Ministries on Monday, January 20 at 2 pm, followed by a reception at New Hope. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Nick may be made to New Hope Ministries.
Published in Naples Daily News on Jan. 14, 2020