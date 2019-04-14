Resources
More Obituaries for Noble Irving
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noble A. Irving

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Noble A. Irving Obituary
Noble A. Irving

Naples, FL

Noble A. Irving passed away at his home on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Noble was born in Kansas City, MO on November 25, 1948, the son of Noble and Florence Irving.

Raised in Des Moines, IA, Noble was a 1967 graduate of Roosevelt High School. He's an alumnus of the University of California at Santa Barbara with a degree in Electrical Engineering.

Following graduation, Noble worked for the Boeing Company in Seattle, WA for 20 years. Later, he was employed at ATL Technology which included software programming for the ultrasound used for mammograms.

Noble had an adventurous spirit as he enjoyed rock

climbing, sky diving, kite surfing, and bicycling. In the

summer of 1996 to celebrate Iowa's 150th birthday, he joined a group of bikers pedaling from California to Washington, D.C.

Traveling was also a favorite avocation and China a

popular destination. Accompanying him on various China trips were his nephews and nieces. In the summer of 2008, they attended the Olympics in Beijing.

Noble was deeply loved by his family and friends and known as a "generous giver, who accepted people as they are."

Noble was preceded in death by his parents, and

survived by his sisters and their spouses: Marcia and Gene

Peteranetz of Lafayette, CO; Linda and Dave Felber of Omaha, NE; nephews and spouses: Matthew and Connie Felber of Pender, NE, Ty and Markeya Peteranetz of Lincoln, NE, Jay and Whitney Peteranetz of Savannah, GA; nieces and spouses: Jenny and Scott Nelson, and Samantha and Andrew Wahl, all of Omaha, NE; and 17 grandnephews and nieces.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.