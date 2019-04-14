|
Noble A. Irving
Naples, FL
Noble A. Irving passed away at his home on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Noble was born in Kansas City, MO on November 25, 1948, the son of Noble and Florence Irving.
Raised in Des Moines, IA, Noble was a 1967 graduate of Roosevelt High School. He's an alumnus of the University of California at Santa Barbara with a degree in Electrical Engineering.
Following graduation, Noble worked for the Boeing Company in Seattle, WA for 20 years. Later, he was employed at ATL Technology which included software programming for the ultrasound used for mammograms.
Noble had an adventurous spirit as he enjoyed rock
climbing, sky diving, kite surfing, and bicycling. In the
summer of 1996 to celebrate Iowa's 150th birthday, he joined a group of bikers pedaling from California to Washington, D.C.
Traveling was also a favorite avocation and China a
popular destination. Accompanying him on various China trips were his nephews and nieces. In the summer of 2008, they attended the Olympics in Beijing.
Noble was deeply loved by his family and friends and known as a "generous giver, who accepted people as they are."
Noble was preceded in death by his parents, and
survived by his sisters and their spouses: Marcia and Gene
Peteranetz of Lafayette, CO; Linda and Dave Felber of Omaha, NE; nephews and spouses: Matthew and Connie Felber of Pender, NE, Ty and Markeya Peteranetz of Lincoln, NE, Jay and Whitney Peteranetz of Savannah, GA; nieces and spouses: Jenny and Scott Nelson, and Samantha and Andrew Wahl, all of Omaha, NE; and 17 grandnephews and nieces.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019