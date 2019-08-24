Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
J.P. and Jennifer Allard on Allumette Island
1331 chemin de la Culbute
Chapeau, FL
Noel Stanley Clark


1941 - 2019
Noel Stanley Clark Obituary
Noel Stanley Clark

Ontario, Canada - Noel Stanley Clark slipped away peacefully on August 8, 2019 after bravely dealing with health issues. Noel is survived by his wife and best friend, Sandra (Billings), brother, Alan (Marci), and children Ted (Carol) Baker, Cathy (Brian) Peters, and Robbie. He is predeceased by son, David, brother, Robert, parents, Keith and Valerie, and the mother of the children, Virginia.

Born in London, Ontario on July 28, 1941, Noel began his educational career at the Ottawa School Board as a teacher, principal, and later was appointed Deputy-Secretary of the Ontario Public School Teachers' Federation. Upon retirement he was asked to assist in the establishment of the Ontario College of Teachers. Noel was respected throughout North America as a workshop presenter and educational leadership trainer and assessor.

A Celebration of life for Noel Clark will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 3pm to 5pm at the farm of J.P. and Jennifer Allard. The farm is located on Allumette Island (across the river from Pembroke, Ontario) at 1331 chemin de la Culbute, Chapeau, Quebec, JOX 1M0. There will be a few brief tributes to Noel at 3:30 pm. Dress is casual.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial donation to the Jennie Billings Nursery Fund at the Brunswick St. Baptist Church, Fredericton, NB, the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, or a .

Arrangements entrusted to the MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, Pembroke.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 24, 2019
