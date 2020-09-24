Norah Frances "Fran" Chrzanowski



Norah Frances "Fran" Chrzanowski (née Healy) was born in 1936 in rural Ireland, outside the village of Garrafrauns (a crossroad with St. Patrick's Church and three pubs), near Dunmore, Co. Galway; the fifth of the thirteen children of Michael and Ann Healy. She passed away at 7:11 PM on Wednesday, 23 September 2020.



As with her older siblings, at the age of 16 she was sent to America - New York City - where Uncle Jim found them jobs and places to live. Norah worked for Bell Telephone as an operator and later for Kinney Rent-a-Car. She eventually found her true calling as a Certified Nurse's Aide (CNA) doing private duty in the city and later at WW2 Veterans Memorial Hospital in Meriden, Ct. before moving her family to Naples in 1981. She loved the sun and the beach and didn't like the cold and was at home here.



In Naples she found work at the Moorings and then worked as a private duty nurse until her retirement. It was an occupation that fit her outgoing, warm, caring personality well. She lived for our biannual visits to her birthplace - the family farm in Corohan . Her five youngest siblings had remained in the area and we saw more of Ireland on our visits there than she ever saw as a child because the donkey cart had a limited range in the 1940's.



Her passing leaves a very large hole in the heart of our family that will never heal and her husband misses her terribly and would sincerely like to thank the folks at Avow Hospice for their warmhearted assistance and support in her final days. They are truly wonderful people. And our thanks to Dr Lee Light, our family physician for almost 40 years.



Fran is survived by her husband of 47 years, Stan, and her daughters Michelle, Francine, and Christine McCausland and son Stan Chrzanowski, and three grandchildren, Kasha, Mischa, and Stash, and a typical Irish family tree that at last count numbered well over 350 members.









