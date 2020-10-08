Norma Christine McClenithan Harris



Naples - Norma Christine McClenithan Harris, 83, of Naples, Fl, passed away on October 7, 2020. Born on January 24, 1937 to the late William Ison McClenithan and Margaret Ann Elizabeth Robertson in Ft. Myers, Fl. Norma grew up the youngest of seven children. Newly married, she moved to Naples in 1961 where she raised her two children and enjoyed time bowling, boating, and camping on Keewaydin Island with family and friends. Norma loved being "Nana" to her six grandchildren and fifteen great-grands. She moved to Ellijay, GA, in 2003 with her beloved partner and best friend John "Sonny" Dugan. Together they loved the change of pace and scenery for 17 years before returning to Naples.



She is survived by her children, Jodi Topping (Bob) and Blake Harris (Shelly); six grandchildren, Nicole Partin Abdnour (Chris), Todd Partin (Heather), Kyle Partin (Megan), Brittany Harris Velez (Luis), Christopher Harris (Jo Daniele), and Aaron Harris; and fifteen great-grandchildren, Malachi, Maliyah, and Nevaeh Abdnour, Gavin, Austin, Karissa, and Nathan Partin, Caleb, Liam, Zoey, and Harlan Partin, Leia and Faith Velez, Christian and Sofia Harris.









