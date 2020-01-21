|
Norma E. Cummings
Naples, FL - Norma E. Cummings of Naples, FL passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Vitas Healthcare in Naples. She has been a resident of Naples for more than 20 years having moved from Bethlehem, CT in November 1999 with her husband Nelson F. Cummings. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, her parents, Harold and Anna Peterson, her sisters, Virginia Gustafson and Louise Dodd, and her brother Harold Peterson. She leaves two cousins, many nieces and nephews and many good friends both in Naples and at the Carlisle.
Her husband, Nelson, was owner of N.F. Cummings Jewelry store in Washington Depot, CT for more than forty years. He retired in 1989.
Mrs. Cummings was employed by the The Gunnery, a private preparatory school in Washington, CT, in 1950 as the Alumni office secretary, and retired in 1990. She received an honorary degree from The Gunnery in 1966, and was honored for her service to the school upon her retirement.
There will be a service at the Carlisle where Mrs. Cummings resided for the last 12 years on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Palm Room. Fuller Funeral Home on Pine Ridge is assisting the family with arrangements. A memorial service will be held at Salem Covenant Church in Washington Depot, CT in April.
The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care provided by the staff and Dr. Sunil Ramesh Pandya at Vitas Healthcare in Aunt Norma's final days.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory be sent to her beloved Salem Covenant Church, 96 Baldwin Hill Road, P.O. Box 314, Washington Depot, CT 06794, where she was a lifelong member. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020