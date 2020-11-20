1/1
Norma J. Allen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma J. Allen, of Bonita Springs, died peacefully at the age of 91. She was born January 17, 1929 in Pontiac, Michigan and has been a resident of Naples/Bonita since 1959. She graduated from Michigan State University in 1951. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, William R. Allen. Norma is survived by three children, Mark O. Allen and wife Tisa, Sam R. Allen and wife Penny, and Debora A. Gress and husband Mark. She was a very proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bonita Banner from Nov. 20 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Options LLC
4376 Corporate Square
Naples, FL 34104
(239) 659-2009
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Legacy Options LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 20, 2020
Mrs. Allen was a wonderful woman, who had a great love for her family, life and living. Sending my deepest sympathies to the Allen family. You're in my thoughts and prayers.
Sincerely,
Gregg Deason
Gregg Deason
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved