Norma J. Allen, of Bonita Springs, died peacefully at the age of 91. She was born January 17, 1929 in Pontiac, Michigan and has been a resident of Naples/Bonita since 1959. She graduated from Michigan State University in 1951. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, William R. Allen. Norma is survived by three children, Mark O. Allen and wife Tisa, Sam R. Allen and wife Penny, and Debora A. Gress and husband Mark. She was a very proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.









