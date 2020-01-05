|
|
Norma Jean Appel
On December 27,2019 the beautiful and amazing Norma Jean Appel was suddenly taken from us. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob, her Mother Amelia and her dog, Gizmo. She is survived by Brother John (Debbie), sisters Rosanne (Barron), and Brenda (Danny) and father Henry. Six nephews, one niece, and one great-nephew along with many family and friends.
A memorial service will be held on
Feb.8, 2020 from 12-3 at
Shiloh Baptist Church
905 West Terrace Dr.
Plant City, Fl.
813-752-8345
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020