Norma M. Thor
Marco Island, FL
Norma M. Thor, age 87, of Marco Island, FL, formerly of Columbia Heights, MN, died February 22, 2019. Born September 13, 1931 to Albert & Elsie Potratz, Parkers Prairie, MN.
Preceded in death by her parents and sister, Lois. Survived by her
husband of 61 years, Marvin; sons Eric (Margaret) of Arden Hills, MN and Kurt (Joan) of Eagle River, AK; grandchildren Caryn (Max)
Lesser and Peter Thor; siblings
Donald Potratz, Parker Prairie, MN, Edward (Janet) Potratz, New Hope, MN, and Kathleen (Duane) Wienke, Bloomington, MN; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Norma graduated from Parkers Prairie High School in 1949 and attended Minnesota School of Business enrolled in a
private and medical secretarial course. Norma was employed at the Mayo Clinic and medical offices in Minneapolis prior to her marriage. She later worked in a variety of temporary secretarial services. Prior to their move to Naples, FL in 1997, Norma and Marvin lived in Columbia Heights for 36 years. They settled in Marco Island, FL in 1999. Norma was an active member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, and Marco Lutheran Church. In addition, she volunteered for over 21 years at the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Naples, FL.
A memorial service will be held on February 28, 2019 at 11:00 at Marco Lutheran Church, Marco Island, FL.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019