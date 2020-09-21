Norman L. Sherck
Bonita Springs - Norman L. Sherck 79, of Bonita Springs died unexpectedly on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Norman was born on December 1, 1940 in Brazil, Iowa a son of the late Willard and Tessa Mae (Hartly) Sherck. He had been a resident of Bonita Springs for the past 20 years coming from Lowell, IN.
In 1960, Norman began his career with Ford Motor Company working at their Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, IL as a die tryout leader. He also served 2 terms as President of the Local 588 in Chicago Heights. He retired from Ford in 1998 and worked for the UAW as an arbitrator and a contract negotiator. After retiring to Florida from 2000 to 2010 he worked at Quail West Country Club as a starter and a ranger.
Norman is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Sandy L. Sherck of Bonita Springs, FL; four children, Sherrie Sherck of Selmar, TN, Aaron Sherck of Attleboro, MA, Mark Sherck of Georgia and Laural Pigg of Selmar, TN; his sister, Carol Cole of Crown Point, IN; 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Private services will be held by the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association
or to the American Cancer Society
.
.
Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home Family Owned and Operated Since 1978.