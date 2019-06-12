Services
Welsheimer Funeral Home North
17033 Cleveland Rd
South Bend, IN 46635
(574) 272-2244
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Welsheimer Funeral Home North
17033 Cleveland Rd
South Bend, IN 46635
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Granger Missionary Church
50841 Birch Road
Granger, IN
Norman L. Wiggers Obituary
Norman L. Wiggers

Naples - Norman Wiggers went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 7th at the age of seventy-nine. Norm is preceded in death by his father, Nicholas Wiggers, his mother, Sue Wiggers, and his brother, Gerard Wiggers. He is survived by his beloved wife, Karan Wiggers; his children, Sandy (and Brian) Clauser, Scott Wiggers, and Lynn (and Rodger) Pendl; his brothers, Jerome and Keith Wiggers; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

After serving in the United States Army, Norm worked at Woolworth's Company. He was a previous owner of St. John's Business Machine and a previous owner of Express-Press, Inc. Norm and Karan also served faithfully at their home church, North Naples Baptist Church.

Norm was a wise, godly man who lived for his family. He adored his wife, Karan, with whom he shared fifty-six years of marriage. Together, they built a family that loved God, shared His Gospel, and lived generously. Norm was truly the rock of his family; he "trusted in the Lord with all his heart and learned not on his own understanding. In all his ways, he acknowledged Him, and the Lord directed his path" (Proverbs 3:5-6).

Whether devoting his love to his wife, taking his children and grandchildren out for breakfasts, leading Sunday School, or mentoring others, Norm lived a full, intentional life. He was a beloved husband, father, Papa, son, brother, and friend; God will say to him, "Well done my good and faithful servant" (Matthew 25:23).

Norm's family looks forward to the day we will be reunited with him in Christ. "As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord" (Joshua 24:15).

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Senior 1 Care. A Celebration of life will be held 1:00 pm. Thursday, June 13th, at Granger Missionary Church, 50841 Birch Road, Granger, IN, 46530. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 until 7:00 pm. Wednesday, June 12th, at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Road. Contributions may be made to life Action Ministries, 2727 Niles-Buchanan Road, Buchanan, MI, 49107 or North Naples Baptist Church, 1811 Oakes Blvd. Naples, FL, 34119. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com
Published in Naples Daily News on June 12, 2019
