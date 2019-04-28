Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Leo the Great Catholic Church
28300 Beaumont Road
Bonita Springs, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Normandina Trevino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Normandina "Norma" Trevino


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Normandina "Norma" Trevino Obituary
Normandina "Norma" Trevino

Naples, FL

Normandina "Norma"

Trevino, 73, of Naples, FL, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Formerly of Brownsville, TX, she had been a Naples resident since 1972. She was born February 9, 1946 in Anahuac, Nuevo Leon,

Mexico, the daughter of Jorge and Isabel "Chabelita" Nunez.

She was employed by the Naples Tomato Growers from 1972 to 1985 and with JC Penney for 32 years until her retirement in 2011. She enjoyed arts and crafts, gardening and crocheting, but above all, she loved her family.

Mrs. Trevino is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Miguel R. "Maike" Trevino; her beloved children,

Cynthia (Chy) Hernandez of Bonita Springs, FL, Nancy (David)

Garcia of Naples, FL and Arnoldo Trevino of Estero, FL; and six cherished grandchildren, Gabriella, Jasmin, Darian,

Abigail, Eliana and Nathaniel.

Visitation for family and friends will take place Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 Tamiami Trail South, Bonita Springs. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 28300 Beaumont Road, Bonita Springs. Burial will follow at Palm Royale Cemetery in Naples, FL.

While the family welcomes flowers, they also suggest a memorial contribution to Avow Hospice, www.avowcares.org.

Online condolences may be offered at www.shikanyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now