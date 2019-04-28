|
|
Normandina "Norma" Trevino
Naples, FL
Normandina "Norma"
Trevino, 73, of Naples, FL, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Formerly of Brownsville, TX, she had been a Naples resident since 1972. She was born February 9, 1946 in Anahuac, Nuevo Leon,
Mexico, the daughter of Jorge and Isabel "Chabelita" Nunez.
She was employed by the Naples Tomato Growers from 1972 to 1985 and with JC Penney for 32 years until her retirement in 2011. She enjoyed arts and crafts, gardening and crocheting, but above all, she loved her family.
Mrs. Trevino is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Miguel R. "Maike" Trevino; her beloved children,
Cynthia (Chy) Hernandez of Bonita Springs, FL, Nancy (David)
Garcia of Naples, FL and Arnoldo Trevino of Estero, FL; and six cherished grandchildren, Gabriella, Jasmin, Darian,
Abigail, Eliana and Nathaniel.
Visitation for family and friends will take place Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 Tamiami Trail South, Bonita Springs. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 28300 Beaumont Road, Bonita Springs. Burial will follow at Palm Royale Cemetery in Naples, FL.
While the family welcomes flowers, they also suggest a memorial contribution to Avow Hospice, www.avowcares.org.
Online condolences may be offered at www.shikanyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019