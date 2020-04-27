|
|
Nunzia "Nancy" Guardascione
Naples - Nunzia "Nancy" Guardascione, age 80, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 in her north Naples, Florida home. Nancy is survived by her husband, Roberto Guardascione, her three children, Rossella, Luciana and Carlo, her sister and brother-in-law, Sabina & Leonard Modugno, and their children Ralph, Ezio and Lisa, her sister-in-law, Giovanna Guardascione, her brothers-in-law and their spouses, Anthony & Sarina Guardascione, Salvatore& Claire Guardascione, and Mario & Tania Guardascione and many, many nieces, nephews, cousins and family across Italy, New York, New Jersey, California and Florida.
Born Nunzia Ameno in Bari ,Italy, she came to the United States as a young woman settling in New York City. She soon met her husband Roberto Guardascione (1971) and together made a life together. In 1975, they relocated to Naples, Florida to enjoy a long life in the sun with family, friends and food.
Food and family were among the many joys in her life, and she was an amazing cook. Preparing her Italian Sunday dinners of pasta e fagioli, pizzaiolo and meatballs gave her just as much delight as those who got to eat it. Almost as delicious but certainly just as enjoyable were the "pizza nights" every Saturday night.
Nancy was the perfect Italian mother who adored her family and was the happiest when surrounded by them. Family was the most important thing to her and she spent her life always putting others first before herself. Her arms always open, Nancy, along with her beloved husband Roberto, raised their three children with loving traditional Italian values. She instilled in them that, through hard work, all things are possible and that life is a gift to be nurtured and treasured.
Even though raising her three children and two godchildren, Carlo and Rosa Maria, was her life's focus, Nancy entered the workforce for over 26 years in the Collier County school system to bring meals to children at Sea Gate Elementary School and Pelican Marsh Elementary School. She really enjoyed her years working as a cafeteria aid, especially when interacting with the students as they affectionally referred to her as "Miss Tina".
Nancy was a kind, gentle soul with a quick wit who will be missed by everyone. Even through all of her challenges the past several years, she never complained and maintained her sense of humor. This demeanor endeared her to many people. The family would like to thank all of her caregivers for their compassion toward our mother and the great care they provided to her over the years. As well, our heartfelt gratitude for the immeasurable support and love from our family and extended family - which includes our friends, as no one is a stranger in our Italian home.
A private funeral service for immediate family will be held on Wednesday, April 29. The service will be available online via livestream at 3:30pm by logging onto Facebook and viewing the "Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens" Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be sent to Meals of Hope - After School Meal Program ( https://mealsofhope.org/backpack-program/) in order to continue feeding children in the Collier County school system. We ask that you include in the memo "In Memory of Nunzia Guardascione".
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020