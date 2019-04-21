|
Odessa Louise O'Brien
Naples, FL
Odessa L. O'Brien (nee McCamy) passed away at 87 years old on March 26, 2019 at The Arlington in Naples, FL after several valiant years living to the fullest of her ability with Alzheimer's. She was born February 26, 1932 and grew up in Huntsville, AL. Odessa is survived by her husband of 55 years, John D. O'Brien, her children, James (Tina), Kevin (Shana), Jeanne (Bilge) Ebiri and grandson, Errol. Before her marriage she was a stewardess for Northwest Airlines and all her life remained an avid traveler. The O'Brien family moved to Naples in 1982 from Brainerd, MN. Odessa loved her new home and served the community as a Lieutenant Major with the Civil Air Patrol, President of the Naples branch of American Association of University Women,
President of the General Federation of Women's Clubs, and on the boards of the Collier Auto Museum and the Naples Women's Club. She played tennis several times weekly and was a Silver Life Master bridge player.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019