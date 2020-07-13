1/1
Olive Raullerson
Olive Raullerson

Naples - Olive was born in New Kensington, Pa. She was the oldest daughter of George Laney Lewis and Jerusha Olive Greer. She had 12 siblings, one left living is Geraldine Lewis Bennett of Cleveland, Ohio. Olive was married to Calvin Hank Raullerson. Olive had 3 children - Cheryl Jones Harp / Husband Amos Harp Jr. Ft.Myers, FL. Earl H. Jones Jr. / Wife Cheryl Jones Hampton, VA. Kevin Greer Raullerson- deceased / Wife April Samson Raullerson. She had 8 grandchildren. Barbara Elizabeth Pellaton / Richard Amador Naples, FL. Sacha Roger Pellaton -deceased Pittsburgh, Pa. Amos Harp III / Kelly Reidy Cape Coral, Fl and Amel Cornelius Harp. Frank Thomas Harp Pittsburgh, PA. Quincy Jones West Orange, NJ. Marcel Jones Hampton, VA. Lukas Raullerson Hanover, PA 14 great grandchildren Felicia Marie Devlin - deceased. Nicole Mariah Cameron-Santana / Victor. Gaelle Lynn Cameron- Moser / Christophe. Evan Michael Hill. Elijah Pellaton. Dima Pellaton. Sacha Roger Pellaton Jr. Juliett Harp. Gianna Harp. Amos Harp IIII. Austin Amel Harp. Haley Shay Harp. Devin Jones. Kaija Jones and 5 Great Great Grands. Julian Alexander Santana. Tristin James Santana. Ariana Weinstein. Amelia Giancola. Joshua David McStay. Many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. For condolences please visit www.FullerNaples.com






Published in Naples Daily News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
