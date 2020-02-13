|
Orlando Eugenio De La Vina
Georgetown - Orlando Eugenio de La Vina, age 85, of Georgetown, passed away on February 10, 2020.
A Family Celebration of Orlando's life will be held privately by the family.
A native of Havana, Cuba, Orlando was born on February 26, 1934, to Orlando and America (Fernandez) de La Vina. Orlando came to the United States to seek an education in 1956. He married Gertrudis Carles on the day after Christmas, December 26, 1957 in Union City, New Jersey. Orlando and Gertrudis enjoyed traveling, especially on cruise ships. They renewed their vows, witnessed by their daughter in 1980. They were married until Gertrudis' death in May of 2019.
Orlando served our country from 1956-1960 in the United States Army. He graduated as an Electrical Engineer from Newark College of Engineering. He worked for General Electric in both Upstate New York and Puerto Rico, retiring after more than 25 years of service. After retiring, he started his own business in Puerto Rico.
Orlando loved boating, chocolate and wine.
Orlando is survived by his daughters, Annette and her husband, Archie Phinney of Austin, Texas and Doreen de La Vina of Austin, Texas; grandsons: Arthur de La Vina, Garrett Stewart, Andrew and his wife, Samantha Phinney; great grandchildren, Cadence and Cassius de La Vina.
You may share a message or memory in our online guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020