Orval K. "Coach" Hill
Naples - Orval K "Coach" Hill, 82, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
He was born in Smithville, IN July 31, 1937, son of late Frank and Gwendolyn Hill.
Orval had a bachelor's degree from the University of Indiana and coached and taught for over forty years including 32 years for Collier county public schools. He had a great personality always happy and loved to sing, he would play any sport that had a ball, but he really loved golf.
Surviving is his sister Delight Engleman of Indianapolis IN, his son Greg Hill of Naples FL, son David Hill of Coos Bay OR, son Tony Hill of Bloomington, IN, nephews Brian, Steve and niece Paula Engleman of Indianapolis IN, grandchildren Lily, Lola and Preston Hill of Coos Bay, OR
Funeral services will be rescheduled for a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to American Red Cross to help fight covid-19. Messages of condolences can be made at gendronfuneralhome.com