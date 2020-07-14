1/1
Orval K. "Coach" Hill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Orval's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Orval K. "Coach" Hill

Naples - Orval K "Coach" Hill, 82, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

He was born in Smithville, IN July 31, 1937, son of late Frank and Gwendolyn Hill.

Orval had a bachelor's degree from the University of Indiana and coached and taught for over forty years including 32 years for Collier county public schools. He had a great personality always happy and loved to sing, he would play any sport that had a ball, but he really loved golf.

Surviving is his sister Delight Engleman of Indianapolis IN, his son Greg Hill of Naples FL, son David Hill of Coos Bay OR, son Tony Hill of Bloomington, IN, nephews Brian, Steve and niece Paula Engleman of Indianapolis IN, grandchildren Lily, Lola and Preston Hill of Coos Bay, OR

Funeral services will be rescheduled for a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to American Red Cross to help fight covid-19. Messages of condolences can be made at gendronfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved