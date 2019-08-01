|
Orville W. Byrd
- - Orville Wayne Byrd, age 78, of Kingsport, entered eternal rest surrounded by his family on Sunday evening, July 28, 2019 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Born in Wise County, VA on July 15, 1941 he was a son of the late Elbert and Manie McNutt Byrd. He grew up in Kingsport and returned in 2007, moving from Naples, FL. He graduated from Ketron High School. Orville was the owner and president of Sun Coast Steel in Naples, FL from 1976-2000. He was the former president of the Ridge Runners Car Club.
He will be remembered as a loving and devoted dad, grandpa, brother and friend who loved fishing, golfing, racing and antique cars.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by twin infant sisters, Mary and Evelyn; brothers, Richard, Bob, Clifford, Gene, Ray and Homer Byrd; and brother-in-law, Danny Ramsey.
Survivors include his son, Greg W. Byrd of Naples, FL; daughter, Sheri Byrd of Dandridge, TN; grandson, Brandon Byrd; great-grandson, Cameron Byrd; his former wife and mother of his children, Patricia Condry Byrd of Jefferson City, TN; sisters, Patricia Forbis and husband James of Rogersville, TN, and Linda Ramsey of Dickson, TN; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11-1:00 pm on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Ray Mullins. Burial will follow committal services at Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his grandson and nephews.
Those wishing may make memorial contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 1, 2019